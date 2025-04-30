Markets
Adyen Reports Strong Revenue Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - Global payments company Adyen (ADYEY), on Wednesday, reported strong Q1 results, driven by sustained wallet share expansion among its existing customers and broad-based growth across key markets.

Net revenue for Q1 2025 reached €534.7 million, marking a 22% year-over-year increase. Growth was primarily fueled by strong performance in Europe and North America, highlighting the company's expanding market presence. Unified Commerce remained a key driver, with net revenue surging 31% YoY.

Adyen processed €314.8 billion in transactions during the quarter, reflecting a 6% YoY increase. However, excluding the previously referenced single large-volume customer, processed volume saw an even stronger 25% YoY growth, with minimal impact from this customer on net revenue.

Looking ahead, Adyen remains committed to long-term business growth, ensuring stability and sustainability in its financial strategy. The company continues to expect net revenue growth to remain between low-twenties and high-twenties percent annually through 2026, and anticipates EBITDA margin to improve above 50% by 2026, leveraging the company's operating efficiency.

