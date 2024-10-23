Adyen price target raised to EUR 1,800 from EUR 1,730 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nooshin Nejati raised the firm’s price target on Adyen (ADYEY) to EUR 1,800 from EUR 1,730 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
