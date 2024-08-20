News & Insights

ADYEY

Adyen To Offer Fastlane By PayPal In The U.S. - Quick Facts

August 20, 2024 — 07:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL) announced the strengthening of global strategic partnership with Adyen. Adyen will offer Fastlane by PayPal to accelerate guest checkout flows for its enterprise and marketplace customers in the U.S., with plans to extend this offering globally in the future. Fastlane by PayPal is a guest checkout experience that helps shoppers convert more than 80% of the time while reducing time to check out by 32% compared to a traditional guest checkout.

Adyen and PayPal have partnered for a number of years to allow Adyen's customers to offer PayPal's best-in-class payment marks globally.

