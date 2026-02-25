Adyen N.V. (XTRA:1N8) Price Target Decreased by 15.79% to 1,548.79

The average one-year price target for Adyen N.V. (XTRA:1N8) has been revised to 1.548,79 € / share. This is a decrease of 15.79% from the prior estimate of 1.839,15 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 962,23 € to a high of 2.019,64 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.85% from the latest reported closing price of 968,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen N.V.. This is an decrease of 440 owner(s) or 93.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1N8 is 0.80%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.31% to 675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCGRRX - Growth Account Class R1 holds 115K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 2.54% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 108K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 1.06% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 93K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 0.76% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 82K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 8.63% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 73K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 18.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1N8 by 8.82% over the last quarter.

