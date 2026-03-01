Adyen N.V. (WBAG:ADYE) Price Target Decreased by 12.21% to 1,601.78

The average one-year price target for Adyen N.V. (WBAG:ADYE) has been revised to € 1.601,78 / share. This is a decrease of 12.21% from the prior estimate of € 1.824,64 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 995,15 to a high of € 2.088,73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.88% from the latest reported closing price of € 1.542,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen N.V.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADYE is 0.82%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 6,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 93K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYE by 0.76% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYE by 18.69% over the last quarter.

TIRTX - TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Growth Fund Retail Class holds 36K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYE by 9.99% over the last quarter.

BBHLX - BBH Partner Fund - International Equity Class I Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 156.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYE by 58.55% over the last quarter.

