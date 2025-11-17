Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ADYEY) Price Target Decreased by 12.73% to 488.48

The average one-year price target for Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ADYEY) has been revised to $488.48 / share. This is a decrease of 12.73% from the prior estimate of $559.71 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$52.10 to a high of $1,013.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,701.37% from the latest reported closing price of $12.85 / share.

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADYEY is 0.96%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.11% to 5,091K shares.

Glynn Capital Management holds 1,057K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 26.71% over the last quarter.

BBR ALO Fund holds 809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 71.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 295.03% over the last quarter.

WFEIX - Wells Fargo Enterprise Fund Institutional Class holds 454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 383K shares.

Sterling Capital Management holds 267K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 11.15% over the last quarter.

