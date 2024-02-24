Adyen N.V. (ENXTAM:ADYEN) Price Target Increased by 30.13% to 1,593.68

The average one-year price target for Adyen N.V. (ENXTAM:ADYEN) has been revised to 1,593.68 / share. This is an increase of 30.13% from the prior estimate of 1,224.64 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,212.00 to a high of 2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.59% from the latest reported closing price of 1,467.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADYEN is 0.74%, a decrease of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.78% to 420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 156K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 58.01% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 50.43% over the last quarter.

BBGLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Growth Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 55.34% over the last quarter.

BBHLX - BBH Partner Fund - International Equity Class I Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

