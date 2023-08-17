Adyen H1 Profit Edges Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Adyen N.V. (ADYEY, ADYEYF) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the company for the first half of fiscal year 2023 was 282.17 million euros compared to 282.14 million euros in the prior year. The decrease in EBITDA, due to investments into growing the team, was offset by 93.2 million euros from interest earned over its cash balances held at partner and central banks.

On a per share basis, net income was 9.07 euros down from 9.09 euros last year.

EBITDA for the period was 320.0 million euros, down 10% year-on-year. It was primarily impacted by increased wages and salaries stemming from Adyen's investments into scaling its global team for the long term.

Net revenue was 739.1 million euros in the first-half of 2023, up 21% from the prior year. The majority of net revenue followed land-and-expand commercial track record, however net revenue growth was simultaneously impacted by the shifting macroeconomic environment and industry pricing competition at the intersection of North American and online payments.

Processed volume was 426.0 billion euros, up 23% year-on-year. Of these volumes, total point-of-sale volumes were 67.0 billion euros, up 49% year-on-year.

The company said it aims to continue to grow net revenue and achieve a CAGR between the mid-twenties and low-thirties in the medium term by executing its sales strategy.

The company also aims to improve EBITDA margin, and expects the margin to benefit from its operating leverage going forward and increase to levels above 65% in the long term.

