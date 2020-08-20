Adyen H1 core earnings rise 11.9%, growth slowed by coronavirus

AMSTERDAM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dutch payments company Adyen NV ADYEN.AS on Thursday reported an 11.9% increase in core first-half 2020 earnings, as growth in processing customers' online payments offset falls in leisure industry payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adyen's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the 6 months ended on June 30 was 141 million euros ($167 million), up from 126 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27% to 280 million euros.

($1 = 0.8448 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.