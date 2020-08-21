Adyen executives sell 15% of their stakes in company

AMSTERDAM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Dutch-based payments processing company Adyen on Friday said that several of its top executives have sold 15% of their stakes in the company.

Co-founders Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff, who are CEO and chief technical officer respectively, along with Ingo Uytdehaage and Roelant Prins, the CFO and chief commercial officer, sold the shares in an accelerated bookbuilding at 1,365 euros per share, the company said in a statement. Shares in the company closed at 1,420.50 euros on Thursday.

The executives' move was intended to "diversify their portfolio and reduce single-stock risk", the company said.

Adyen reported slowing growth in its 2020 first-half earnings on Thursday.

