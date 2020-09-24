Adyen co-founder Schuijff to step down from management board

AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Online payments company Adyen ADYEN.AS said on Thursday that one of its two co-founders, Arnout Schuijff, would step down from the company's management board as of Jan. 1.

Schuijff, who is chief technical officer and founded the company together with CEO Pieter van der Does, said in a statement it was "time to leave the next stage of development to a new generation of highly-talented engineers."

Schuijff owns a 4.53% stake in the company.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

