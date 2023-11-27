Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Price Target Increased by 6.42% to 1,032.50

The average one-year price target for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been revised to 1,032.50 / share. This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior estimate of 970.25 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 701.95 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1,073.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADYEN is 0.81%, a decrease of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.80% to 17,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 1,688K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares, representing an increase of 54.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Glynn Capital Management holds 1,445K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,032K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 51.20% over the last quarter.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 1,007K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Vigilant Capital Management holds 793K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 1.69% over the last quarter.

