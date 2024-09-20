Is Adyen (ADYEY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is one of 317 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADYEY's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ADYEY has returned 20% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 17.4%. This means that Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Limbach (LMB). The stock has returned 69.5% year-to-date.

For Limbach, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.2% so far this year, so ADYEY is performing better in this area.

Limbach, however, belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #11. The industry has moved +16.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR and Limbach as they could maintain their solid performance.

