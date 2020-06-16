Adyen adds Amazon Pay to its offering

AMSTERDAM, June 16 (Reuters) - Dutch-based online payments firm Adyen ADYEN.AS on Tuesday said it had added Amazon Pay AMZN.O to its range of payment options available for customers.

Adyen, which handles the online payments backend for Facebook FB.O and Uber UBER.N, said it would support Amazon Pay in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Spain.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.