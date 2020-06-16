AMZN

Adyen adds Amazon Pay to its offering

Bart Meijer Reuters
Dutch-based online payments firm Adyen on Tuesday said it had added Amazon Pay to its range of payment options available for customers.

Adyen, which handles the online payments backend for Facebook FB.O and Uber UBER.N, said it would support Amazon Pay in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Spain.

