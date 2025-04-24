ADX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/28/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/28/25, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: ADX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.46, payable on 5/30/25. As a percentage of ADX's recent stock price of $18.60, this dividend works out to approximately 2.47%, so look for shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc to trade 2.47% lower — all else being equal — when ADX shares open for trading on 4/28/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.50 per share, with $21.4899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.64.

In Thursday trading, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently up about 2.7% on the day.

