ADX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/9/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: ADX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 3/1/23. As a percentage of ADX's recent stock price of $15.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.20 per share, with $18.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.63.

In Tuesday trading, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

