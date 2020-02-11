ADX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/13/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/20, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: ADX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 2/28/20. As a percentage of ADX's recent stock price of $16.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.45 per share, with $16.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.47.

In Tuesday trading, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

