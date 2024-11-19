News & Insights

Stocks
ADXRF

ADX Energy’s Welchau-1 Well Testing Reveals Mixed Results

November 19, 2024 — 10:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ADX Energy Ltd has started flow testing its Welchau-1 discovery well in Upper Austria, revealing a mix of drilling mud, formation water, gas, and traces of oil with a flow rate of 240 to 290 barrels per day. The company holds a 75% economic interest in the project and is investigating the flow behavior and hydrocarbon potential of the complex Steinalm Formation. While initial results are disappointing with fewer hydrocarbons than expected, further analysis is underway to understand the productive fracture system and plan future testing.

For further insights into AU:ADX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADXRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.