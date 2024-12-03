News & Insights

ADX Energy’s Welchau-1 Testing Faces Flow Challenges

December 03, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy Ltd has reported limited inflow during its testing of the Reifling formation in the Welchau-1 well located in Upper Austria, with black solid particles affecting well flow. The company holds a 75% economic interest in the project and plans further analysis to decide on the next steps, which may include reservoir acidization to enhance productivity. This development is crucial for investors monitoring ADX’s activities in the Northern Calcareous Alps.

