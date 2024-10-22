ADX Energy’s Latest Financial Report Highlights Strategic Moves

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy reported a net cash outflow of $1,017,000 from operating activities for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, despite receiving $3,080,000 from customers. The company experienced strong investing cash inflows of $4,664,000, mainly due to farm-in contributions, while financing activities saw a slight net outflow. These financial movements reflect ADX Energy’s ongoing strategic investments and operational adjustments in the energy exploration sector.

