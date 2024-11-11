ADX Energy Updates on Director’s Stock Acquisitions

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy has announced a change in the interest of its director, Paul Fink, with the acquisition of 12,376 fully paid ordinary shares and 19,492 unlisted options. These securities were granted as part of Fink’s compensation through the company’s Directors’ Share Plan and in exchange for consulting fees. This move reflects ADX Energy’s strategy to align director interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:ADX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.