ADX Energy Seeks Quotation for New Shares

ADX Energy Ltd has announced a new application for quotation of securities, seeking to have an additional 131,547 ordinary shares fully paid quoted on the stock exchange as of May 23, 2024. This move indicates a potential expansion or fundraising effort by the company and may interest investors looking for new opportunities in the energy sector.

