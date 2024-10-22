ADX Energy Reports Promising Quarterly Activity

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy reported a productive quarter with net production in Austria averaging 217 BOEPD, generating A$2.3 million in sales revenue. Notably, the Anshof-2A oil well revealed a promising oil column, and plans are underway to test the Welchau-1 discovery, which may hold high API light oil and associated gas. With A$16.1 million in cash reserves, ADX Energy aims to enhance its oil and gas resource base in Austria.

