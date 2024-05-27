News & Insights

ADXRF

ADX Energy to Quote New Shares and Options

May 27, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy Ltd has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 57,142,857 ordinary shares and 28,571,431 options to be quoted. The issue date for these securities is set for May 28, 2024. This move could indicate a significant step for the company in terms of financial growth and investor relations.

