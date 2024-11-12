ADX Energy Prepares for Welchau-1 Flow Testing

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.
ADX Energy is gearing up for the flow testing of its Welchau-1 discovery well in Upper Austria, where it holds a 75% stake. The testing is set to begin in about a week, focusing on two significant Triassic-Mesozoic reservoirs. This development could potentially unlock valuable high-quality light oil and associated gas reserves, offering a promising opportunity for investors.
