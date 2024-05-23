ADX Energy Issues Shares for Consulting Fees

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the stock exchange, totaling 446,043 shares, issued on May 23, 2024. These shares have been issued as payment for consulting fees for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, amounting to $64,819, a decision that was approved by the board.

