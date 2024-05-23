ADX Energy Issues New Unlisted Options

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of 89,003 unlisted options with an exercise price of nil and an expiry date set for May 31, 2028. These securities, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 3G filing, are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move forms part of a transaction previously communicated to the market.

