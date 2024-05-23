ADX Energy Director’s Stake Increases

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy Ltd has disclosed a change in Director Ian Tchacos’s interest in the company, where he acquired 7,911 fully paid ordinary shares and 89,003 unlisted options directly. The changes, reported under the listing rule 3.19A.2, indicate a potential shift in the director’s stake in the company. This update may hold relevance for shareholders tracking insider activity and shifts in company ownership.

For further insights into AU:ADX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.