ADX Energy Director Increases Shareholding

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

John Begg, a director at ADX Energy Ltd, has updated his stake in the company through the acquisition of 30,380 ordinary fully paid shares, valued at $4,800 based on consulting fees, as approved by shareholders. These shares were issued as part of the ADX Directors’ Share Plan and reflect payment for consultancy services for the quarter ending March 2024. Post-acquisition, Begg’s indirect holdings include these shares in addition to 500,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.17, expiring in March 2026.

