ADX Energy Director Increases Share Holdings

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

In a recent update, ADX Energy Ltd has announced a change in director Edouard Etienvre’s interest in the company, following the acquisition of additional shares. Etienvre’s holdings increased by 20,570 direct and 72,686 indirect shares through a non-cash transaction, as part of the company’s Directors’ Share Plan compensation for director and consulting fees.

