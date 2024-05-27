News & Insights

Stocks
ADXRF

ADX Energy Director Bolsters Stake

May 27, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

John Begg, a director at ADX Energy Ltd, has increased his stake in the company through an indirect interest, acquiring 380,952 shares and 190,476 options at an estimated value of $39,999.96. The transaction, part of Tranche 2 of Placement approved by shareholders, leaves Begg with a total of 411,332 shares and 690,476 options. This move signals a boost in the director’s confidence in the company’s future, potentially indicating positive momentum for ADX Energy’s stock.

For further insights into AU:ADX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADXRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.