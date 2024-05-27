ADX Energy Director Bolsters Stake

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

John Begg, a director at ADX Energy Ltd, has increased his stake in the company through an indirect interest, acquiring 380,952 shares and 190,476 options at an estimated value of $39,999.96. The transaction, part of Tranche 2 of Placement approved by shareholders, leaves Begg with a total of 411,332 shares and 690,476 options. This move signals a boost in the director’s confidence in the company’s future, potentially indicating positive momentum for ADX Energy’s stock.

