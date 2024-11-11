ADX Energy Boosts Director Shareholdings for Growth

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy recently announced a change in the shareholdings of its director, Edouard Etienvre, who has increased his direct and indirect holdings in the company. The additional shares were part of the Directors’ Share Plan, compensating for fees with equity rather than cash. This move highlights ADX Energy’s strategy to align its directors’ interests with the company’s long-term growth.

