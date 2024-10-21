News & Insights

ADX Energy Advances Lichtenberg-1 Gas Exploration

October 21, 2024

ADX Energy Ltd is progressing with its Lichtenberg-1 gas exploration well in Upper Austria, currently drilling at a depth of 2140 meters with a target depth of 2900 meters. This well, located in the ADX-AT-I licence area, is aiming to tap into promising Upper Oligocene sandstone reservoirs, with operations expected to complete within 30 days. If successful, the project could lead to significant gas reserves and long-term production opportunities.

