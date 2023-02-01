ADX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (Symbol: ADX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.75, changing hands as high as $15.82 per share. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.20 per share, with $18.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.