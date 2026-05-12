Advocacy Wealth Buys $16.19 Million of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Key Points

Purchased 312,308 shares of CLOA; estimated transaction value $16.19 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $16.26 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

Trade represented a 0.72% increase in reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 1,053,787 shares valued at $54.62 million.

Position now accounts for 2.42% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On May 12, 2026, Advocacy Wealth Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it bought 312,308 shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA), an estimated $16.19 million trade based on the average closing price for the quarter.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Advocacy Wealth Management, LLC increased its holding in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) by 312,308 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value for the period was approximately $16.19 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price from January through March. The fund finished the quarter with 1,053,787 shares, valued at $54.62 million.

What else to know

The trade was a buy, bringing the position to 2.42% of Advocacy Wealth Management's $2.26 billion reportable assets.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPYM: $304.84 million (13.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVE: $107.81 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPTL: $104.64 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:LDUR: $103.56 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:PYLD: $102.79 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, shares of CLOA were priced at $51.88, up 5.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 25.33 percentage points.

Dividend yield stood at 5.02% as of May 12, 2026; shares were priced 0.33% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.12 billion Price (as of market close May 11, 2026) $51.88 Dividend yield 5.02% 1-year total return 5.53%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on capital preservation and current income by actively managing a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Underlying holdings consist principally of AAA-rated CLO tranches, emphasizing high credit quality and structured credit exposure within the portfolio.

The fund is structured as an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The iShares AAA CLO Active ETF offers investors targeted exposure to the highest-rated segment of the CLO market, combining active management with a focus on capital preservation and yield. With a robust asset base and attractive yield, the ETF is positioned as a specialized solution for investors seeking income and stability within the structured credit universe.

What this transaction means for investors

Advocacy Wealth Management added over $16 million to this specialized bond ETF that focuses on collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), a corner of fixed income most individual investors have never touched.

CLOs package hundreds of corporate loans, which are typically loans to companies owned by private equity firms, into different risk tiers. The AAA-rated top tier gets paid first and carries the lowest risk. More than half the underlying loans would need to default before AAA tranches experience losses, which has never happened historically.

The appeal here is that AAA CLOs yield around 5% with significantly less price volatility than traditional bonds. During the pandemic sell-off, AAA CLOs dropped roughly 5%-10% while longer-duration bonds fell much harder.

The market is thriving. CLO issuance hit records in 2025, and defaults are projected to fall as borrowers refinance at lower rates. An investment like this works for investors seeking higher income than Treasuries with lower volatility than corporate bonds. The risk is that you’re lending to leveraged companies. If economic conditions deteriorate sharply, even senior tranches could face pressure.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.