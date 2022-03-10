Advocacy groups urge U.S. to block Frontier, Spirit tie-up

Commodities

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Several public advocacy groups on Thursday called on U.S. regulators to block a bid by budget carriers Frontier Group Holdings ULCC.O and Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Public Citizen, Fight for the Future, the American Economic Liberties Project and other six groups said in a letter to the Transportation and Justice Departments that a merger between the ultra-low-cost carriers "would destroy competition in the only competitive market segment of the highly consolidated airline industry." The carriers did not immediately comment.

