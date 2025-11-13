Advisory Firm Takes Profits, Sells Industrial Stock, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Sold 212,822 shares of TriMas Corporation, a net decrease valued at ~$6.09 million based on quarterly average pricing

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, valued at $0

The position previously accounted for approximately 2.92% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

On November 12, 2025, Roubaix Capital, LLC disclosed in its latest SEC filing that it had fully exited its position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) as of September 30, 2025, reflecting a net position change of approximately $6.09 million.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, Roubaix Capital, LLC reported the complete sale of its holdings in TriMas Corporation (TRS). The transaction involved a reduction of 212,822 shares, with an estimated value change of $6.09 million based on average prices during the quarter. The fund now reports zero shares of TriMas Corporation in its portfolio.

What Else to Know

Roubaix Capital, LLC executed a full exit, with TriMas Corporation now comprising 0% of its 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:TATT: $11.01 million (5.13% of AUM)

NYSE:PKE: $9.25 million (4.31% of AUM)

NYSE:GENI: $8.65 million (4.03% of AUM)

NYSE:NPKI: $8.40 million (3.91% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LASR: $7.23 million (3.37% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares of TriMas Corporation were priced at $31.54, up 13.99% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 1.93 percentage point.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.01 billion Net Income (TTM) $44.08 million Dividend Yield 0.50% Price (as of market close 2025-11-11) $31.54

Company Snapshot

TriMas Corporation is a diversified manufacturer with a global presence in packaging, aerospace, and specialty products. The company leverages a multi-segment strategy to serve a broad customer base across consumer, industrial, and aerospace end markets. Its focus on engineered solutions and established brands supports competitive positioning and recurring revenue streams.

Offers dispensing and closure systems, aerospace fasteners, and specialty steel cylinders across its Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments.

Operates a diversified manufacturing model, generating income through direct sales, third-party agents, and distributors across global consumer, industrial, and aerospace markets.

Serves consumer products companies, aerospace OEMs and suppliers, industrial gas distributors, and energy sector clients worldwide.

Foolish Take

Roubaix Capital, a Colorado-based investment advisory firm, recently disclosed a sale of Trimas stock worth more than $6.1 million. Here's what average investors should know about the sale, and what it could mean for TriMas stock.

First off, Roubaix sold its entire stake of TriMas stock. At the end of the second quarter (the three months ending on June 30, 2025), Roubaix held over $6.1 million worth of TriMas stock, which amounted to 2.92% of its total assets under management. At some point in the third quarter (the three months ending on September 30, 2025), Roubaix liquidated this position in TriMas.

The timing of the sale is interesting, given how TriMas stock has performed. Over the last year, TriMas stock has generated a total return nearly identical to the S&P 500 -- 18% vs. 16%. However, during the third quarter, TriMas stock hit an all-time high. At one point, shares were up nearly 64% year-to-date.

Therefore, it is possible that Roubaix simply 'sold high' on TriMas stock, locking in substantial profits. It may not be the case that a shift in sentiment has occurred, and Roubaix could always take another position in the stock at some point in the future.

In summary, retail investors shouldn't read too much into this sale, as it could have simply been prudent profit-taking.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of securities a fund reports quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Net position change: The difference in the number or value of shares held in a security after buying or selling.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used to estimate transaction values.

Full exit: When an investor sells all shares of a particular holding, reducing its position to zero.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, showing excess return above the benchmark.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the stock's current price, expressed as a percentage.

OEM: Original Equipment Manufacturer; a company that produces parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The total ownership or investment a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Engineered solutions: Customized products or systems designed to meet specific technical or operational needs of customers.



