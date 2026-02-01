Advisory Firm Slashes Income Fund by $8.4 Million While Nvidia and VTI Lead Holdings

Key Points

On January 22, 2026, Brookwood Investment Group disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 210,541 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) in the fourth quarter of 2025, an estimated $8.36 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 22, 2026, Brookwood Investment Group sold 210,541 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the transaction was $8.36 million based on the period’s average price. The position’s quarter-end value decreased by $8.42 million, a figure that includes both share sales and price changes.

What else to know

Brookwood’s FLXR stake now stands at 1.06% of reportable AUM after the reduction.

Top holdings as of the filing: NASDAQ: NVDA: $48.79 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTI: $48.26 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VUG: $32.68 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $31.63 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $22.13 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of January 21, 2026, FLXR shares were priced at $39.67, up 8.15% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 5.51 percentage points.

Dividend yield stood at 5.64% as of January 22, 2026; FLXR was 0.71% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.44 billion Dividend yield 5.64% Price (as of market close January 21, 2026) $39.67 1-year total return 8.15%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed fixed income ETF investing globally across government and corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, bank loans, municipal securities, and money market instruments.

Portfolio composition is flexible by maturity, credit quality, and geography, with allocations adjusted according to market, economic, and political factors; up to 50% may be allocated to emerging markets, with limits on foreign currency and high-yield exposure.

ETF structure with daily liquidity, converted from a mutual fund in June 2024; expense ratio and detailed cost structure available in regulatory filings.

TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) provides investors with diversified exposure to global fixed income markets through an actively managed, multi-sector bond portfolio. The fund seeks to deliver income and capital appreciation by dynamically allocating across a broad range of debt securities, adjusting exposures based on evolving market conditions.

The ETF's flexible mandate and risk controls—such as limits on emerging market and high-yield allocations—aim to balance yield opportunities with prudent risk management. Its conversion from a mutual fund structure in 2024 and substantial asset base position it as a scalable solution for institutional and sophisticated investors seeking income and diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

Brookwood Investment Group cut its FLXR position nearly in half, while its portfolio remains heavily weighted toward growth. The firm's top five holdings tell the story: Nvidia and broad market ETFs VTI and VUG occupy the top three spots, with Apple and Alphabet rounding out the list, collectively representing over 20% of assets concentrated in tech and growth.

FLXR actively shifts between corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and high-yield debt based on market conditions, offering flexibility most passive bond funds lack. The fund yields around 5.5% and charges a 0.40% expense ratio, which is reasonable for active management in the bond space. Managers can adjust duration, credit exposure, and sector allocation as rates and economic conditions shift, making it more adaptable than indexed bond ETFs.

Brookwood's big cut suggests the firm sees better opportunities in equities than bonds right now, or it may be repositioning ahead of expected rate changes. For individual investors, FLXR still works as a core bond holding if you want steady monthly income and are comfortable paying someone to actively manage your bond allocation. If you're heavily invested in stocks and want some balance, this type of fund can help smooth out volatility without giving up all your returns.

Sara Appino has positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

