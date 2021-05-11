Advisory criticises Shell's climate strategy, urges investors oppose AGM vote

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory PIRC recommended investors vote against Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L non-binding resolution on its energy transition strategy at its May 18 annual general meeting.

The Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), a major proxy advisory, criticised Shell's strategy to cut emissions in the coming decades, saying it "does not seem to have a clear plan for the competitive aspects of the energy transition".

It also recommended supporting a resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging Shell to set "inspirational" targets to battle greenhouse gas emissions.

Shell's board recommended shareholders vote against the Follow This resolution.

PIRC's recommendation's sets the stage for a tense debate at the AGM.

The company in February unveiled a plan to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 by slowly reducing oil and gas output, growing its renewables and low-carbon business and offsetting emissions through carbon capturing technologies and measures such as forestation.

U.S. proxy advisory company Glass Lewis last month recommended investors support the Shell resolution and vote against the Follow This resolution.

Although the vote would be non-binding, investors see such votes as a mechanism to hold management publicly accountable for progress on meeting targets to cut emissions.

PIRC, which advises investors managing over 1.5 trillion pounds ($2.12 trillion), said Shell's climate resolution lacked individual accountability for the board and does not list the chairman as responsible for the strategy.

It also criticised Shell's plan to reduce carbon emissions "in step with society," saying it should instead be leading.

Shell's emission reduction targets are intensity-based, representing emissions per unit of energy produced, technically allowing higher production.

PIRC said it would prefer to see Shell set out targets for absolute emission reductions, not intensity-based.

It also said the strategy appeared inconsistent with policy objectives and some of the targets.

Britain's Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) has said that Shell's strategy risks leaving many of its oil and gas reserves stranded, advising investors to vote against the non-biding resolution.

