Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF said on August 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.21 per share ($2.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 3.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 6.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 18.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MINC is 0.01%, a decrease of 23.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.71% to 182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AE Wealth Management holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MINC by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 26.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MINC by 34.50% over the last quarter.

True Link Financial Advisors holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 56.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MINC by 124.97% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MINC by 10.13% over the last quarter.

