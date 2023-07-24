Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF said on July 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 3.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advisorshares Trust - AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MINC is 0.01%, an increase of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.89% to 193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AE Wealth Management holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MINC by 16.79% over the last quarter.

True Link Financial Advisors holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MINC by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MINC by 85.03% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MINC by 10.13% over the last quarter.

