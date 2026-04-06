AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VEGA

In trading on Monday, shares of the AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (Symbol: VEGA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.55, changing hands as high as $48.70 per share. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEGA's low point in its 52 week range is $39.10 per share, with $50.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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