AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis (MSOS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (Symbol: MSOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.16, changing hands as high as $4.44 per share. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSOS's low point in its 52 week range is $2.06 per share, with $7.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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