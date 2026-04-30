AdvisorShares Focused Equity (CWS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (Symbol: CWS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.39, changing hands as high as $68.41 per share. AdvisorShares Focused Equity shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWS's low point in its 52 week range is $63.09 per share, with $72.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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