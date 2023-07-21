Advisors Weigh in on the Best Fixed-Income Strategy

For Barron’s, Steve Garmhausen conducted a roundup of various financial advisors to get their input on the best strategy for fixed-income. Some of the factors to consider are where the Fed is in terms of rate hikes, is a recession imminent or will the economy continue to defy the skeptics, and will inflation continue to decline or will it plateau at an uncomfortably high level.

Yet, what is certain is that Treasury yields are at their highest level in decades. Further, investors can lock in positive real returns for many years given the jump in yields, coupled with the decline in inflation.

According to Matt Kishlansky of GenTrust, it’s a great time for investors to buy short-dated TIPS given the 3% coupon. This would outperform Treasuries as long as the inflation rate stays above 1.9%. And, he believes that inflation will prove to be much ‘stickier’ than consensus forecasts.

Thomas Salvino, the CEO of Performance Wealth, recommends building a ladder of Treasuries to lock in yields at different durations. Overall, he still believes the best way to build wealth is to build a portfolio of high-quality companies that are regularly increasing dividend payments.

Finsum: Fixed-income is in the spotlight as investors and advisors look to lock in lofty Treasury yields. Barron’s asked some advisors on their best fixed-income strategy.

