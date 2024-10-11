Advisors See AI as an Advantage Not a Threat

A new survey by Orion reveals that financial advisors are increasingly viewing AI as an opportunity, though its adoption is still gradual. Currently, about a third of advisors are already utilizing AI in their practices, with 42% experimenting with its potential uses.

Nearly half of advisors plan to integrate AI into their strategies within the next three years, though some remain cautious, with 36% expressing concerns about its implementation. The survey also highlights a divide in preferences for tech solutions, with a majority favoring a mix of bundled and unbundled platforms to balance efficiency and customization.

Additionally, 84% of advisors see high-net-worth clients as critical for their firm's growth, with most actively expanding in this segment.

Finsum: Its clear that higher up the wealth chain, clients want not only AI thematically but also integrated into their services; making sure their advisors are on the cutting technological edge.

ai

digital advice

advisors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.