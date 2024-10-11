Advisors See AI as an Advantage Not a Threat

A new survey by Orion reveals that financial advisors are increasingly viewing AI as an opportunity, though its adoption is still gradual. Currently, about a third of advisors are already utilizing AI in their practices, with 42% experimenting with its potential uses.
Nearly half of advisors plan to integrate AI into their strategies within the next three years, though some remain cautious, with 36% expressing concerns about its implementation. The survey also highlights a divide in preferences for tech solutions, with a majority favoring a mix of bundled and unbundled platforms to balance efficiency and customization.
Additionally, 84% of advisors see high-net-worth clients as critical for their firm's growth, with most actively expanding in this segment.
Finsum: Its clear that higher up the wealth chain, clients want not only AI thematically but also integrated into their services; making sure their advisors are on the cutting technological edge.
- ai
- digital advice
- advisors
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.