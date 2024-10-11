News & Insights

Personal Finance

Advisors See AI as an Advantage Not a Threat

October 11, 2024 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Advisors See AI as an Advantage Not a Threat

A new survey by Orion reveals that financial advisors are increasingly viewing AI as an opportunity, though its adoption is still gradual. Currently, about a third of advisors are already utilizing AI in their practices, with 42% experimenting with its potential uses. 

 

Nearly half of advisors plan to integrate AI into their strategies within the next three years, though some remain cautious, with 36% expressing concerns about its implementation. The survey also highlights a divide in preferences for tech solutions, with a majority favoring a mix of bundled and unbundled platforms to balance efficiency and customization. 

 

Additionally, 84% of advisors see high-net-worth clients as critical for their firm's growth, with most actively expanding in this segment.

Finsum: Its clear that higher up the wealth chain, clients want not only AI thematically but also integrated into their services; making sure their advisors are on the cutting technological edge. 

  • ai
  • digital advice
  • advisors

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.