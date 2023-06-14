Advisors Find NSPI’s Tax Efficiency, High Income Most Appealing

Equities face a challenging second half this year as recession looms on the horizon. Advisors recently reported that its tax efficiency and high-income opportunities make Nationwide S&P 500® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NSPI) a fund to consider.

NSPI is an actively-managed fund and follows a proprietary, systematic, rules-based options trading model. The Fund seeks to generate high current monthly income and utilizes a replication strategy to invest in stocks included in the S&P 500® Index. The S&P 500® is weighted by market capitalization. The Index comprises approximately 500 of the top U.S.-listed companies that make up most of the U.S. equity market cap (80%).

NSPI utilizes a collar strategy to seek to provide monthly income. The strategy also seeks to reduce volatility and offer a measure of downside protection. A collar strategy entails holding shares of underlying securities while simultaneously buying protective put options. At the same time, the fund managers write calls for the same security.

A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a strike price up until the expiration of the put. In contrast, a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset instead. The options collar is intended to reduce the Fund's volatility and provide a measure of downside protection. It can also be a hedge via the protective puts while seeking to generate income from premiums earned on the covered calls.

Options that the Fund buys and sells expire one month from purchase bought or when sold. Options also roll the day before expiration on the third Friday of each month.

Tax Efficiency and Income Generation Make NSPI Appealing

Image source: "A Balancing Act: Risk, Return and Tax Efficient Income Generation in Today's Market" webcast

In a recent Nationwide webcast hosted on the VettaFi platform, attendees answered which benefit of NSPI they found the most appealing. And 54% of respondents indicated that the Fund's tax efficiency was its most appealing characteristic. High current income was a close second with 52.6% of respondents finding that was the most appealing feature of the Fund.

The monthly income that the Fund seeks to generate comes from a combination of dividends on the equity holdings and the premiums earned from the options collar. Distributions are tax-efficient and include four different categories. These are net investment income, short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, and most importantly, return on capital.

Return of capital payments potentially allows investors deferment on tax payments on capital gains earned until the shares are sold. ROC tax deferment and efficiency make the Nationwide ETF suite particularly appealing for advisors.

NSPI has an expense ratio of 0.68%.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit our Retirement Income Channel.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide's paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

S&P 500® Index: An unmanaged, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 stocks of leading large-cap U.S. companies in leading industries; gives a broad look at the U.S. equities market and those companies' stock price performance.

The S&P 500® index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by Nationwide Fund Advisors. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Nationwide Fund Advisors. The Nationwide S&P 500® Risk-Managed Income ETF ("NSPI") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500® Index.

Volatility – a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index. In most cases, the higher the volatility, the riskier the security. Volatility is often measured from either the standard deviation or variance between returns from that same security or market index.

Market index performance is provided by a third-party source Nationwide Funds Group deems to be reliable (Morningstar and U.S. Bank). Indexes are unmanaged and have been provided for comparison purposes only. No fees or expenses have been reflected. Individuals cannot invest directly in an index.

