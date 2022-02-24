Advisors Boost Tax Efficiency

Personal Finance

In the age of ETFs, many advisors may have a harder time justifying their fees to their clients however a new study shows that the fees alone can be justified by an advisor's ability to manage the tax burden of their clients. The primary method by which an advisor can add alpha to the portfolio is by appropriating funds for their most tax-efficient purposes, such as putting taxable bonds in a tax-deferred account and allocating growth stocks to a tax-free account like a Roth. Advisors also can edge out by advising about how to optimally tax-loss harvest when it comes to their portfolio’s crypto holdings. The main way to capitalize is through taking advantage of crypto’s status as property in the wash rule.

Finsum: Everyone is dying to hold crypto right now, but most haven’t made it big; tax-loss harvesting with the Wash rule exception is an edge as long congress doesn’t adjust the rules.

