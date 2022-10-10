Advisors and the art of the deal

Advisors, it seems, are the belles of the ball. Stepping up to their full potential, they’re drawing sweet landing spots along with equally tantalizing deals to sign on the bottom line, according to forbes.com.

But the primary force juicing the movement of advisors is, well, the advisors as they yearn for more freedom and control of how they do business with clients.

Earlier this month, the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100 was announced by the network, according to cnbc.com. Top advisory firms – which provides clients with a big boost addressing their financial welfare – are recognized by the ranked list.

Some investors have a plan to help deal with these turbulent times when the need for financial guidance is paramount; others don’t and are compelled to closely evaluate their finances and take the reins in order to withstand a topsy turvy environment. Taking on a financial advisor is a way of doing that.

The top 10 2022 CNBC FA 100:

Woodley Farra Manion Dana Investment Advisors Albion Financial Group Heritage Investment Group Edgemoor Investment Advisors Salem Investment Counselors

Leavell Investment Management Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors The Burney Company Lee, Danner & Bass

