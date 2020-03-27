Advisors: Now Might Be the Right Time to Move

(New York)

Advisors who might be thinking of moving—now may be the time. Big crises are often a catalyst for advisors changing firms. The reasons why are numerous. Some advisors grow unhappy with the support their current firm gives them during a hard period like this one. Others see a big drop in revenue and need the bonus check of signing with a new firm in order to keep their team intact. Others try to sell soon after a crisis hits because their valuation (based on AUM/production) will likely not be higher for years.

FINSUM: Generally speaking, one would think that there would be a lot of moves in the next several months. However, one issue right now is that advisors cannot have face-to-face meetings with their clients to take their temperature on a move. All that said, if you are considering a move, many firms are ready to cut checks.

