Advisors: Now Might Be the Right Time to Move
(New York)
Advisors who might be thinking of moving—now may be the time. Big crises are often a catalyst for advisors changing firms. The reasons why are numerous. Some advisors grow unhappy with the support their current firm gives them during a hard period like this one. Others see a big drop in revenue and need the bonus check of signing with a new firm in order to keep their team intact. Others try to sell soon after a crisis hits because their valuation (based on AUM/production) will likely not be higher for years.
FINSUM: Generally speaking, one would think that there would be a lot of moves in the next several months. However, one issue right now is that advisors cannot have face-to-face meetings with their clients to take their temperature on a move. All that said, if you are considering a move, many firms are ready to cut checks.
- advisors
- breakaway
- recruiting
- IBDs
- RIAs
- wirehouses
